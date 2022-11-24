2022 November 24 13:22

Port of New York and New Jersey container volume up to 792,548 TEUs in October 2022

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced today that for a third consecutive month, the Port of New York and Jersey was yet again the U.S. busiest container port after handling 19 percent more cargo than it moved in October 2019.



Compared to September, October 2022 cargo activity at the seaport fell by nearly 6 percent as the seasonal peak of activity associated with holiday merchandise moving through the port draws to a close.



The Port of New York and New Jersey moved 792,548 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in October 2022, which was an increase of 18.9 percent compared to October 2019.

October container volume decreased by 5.9 percent compared to September 2022, when the seaport handled 842,219 TEUs.



