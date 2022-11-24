2022 November 24 10:34

SMTU opens R&E Centre Digital Technologies for the Design and Construction of Marine Facilities SMTU-ASCON

REC will address the problems related to the development and creation of digital equipment, using information technologies in shipbuilding





Photo credit: SMTU



The St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University (SMTU) on November 23, 2022 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Research and Educational Centre “Digital Technologies for the Design and Construction of Marine Facilities” (REC SMTU-ASCON). The Centre was opened on the basis of the Institute of Information Technologies, the SMTU said in its news release.



The event was attended by Andrey Novikov, Head of Digital Transformation Projects at United Shipbuilding Corporation, Sergey Evsikov, Director of ASCON Design Systems, Alexey Lipis, Director of the Institute of Information Technologies, and Leonid Pomeranets, Director of the Hybrid Engineering Centre in Shipbuilding.



Andrey Novikov, Sergey Evsikov and Alexei Lipis signed a memorandum on cooperation between SMTU and ASCOA during the ceremony.



The center was created to tackle problems related to the development and creation of digital equipment, methodological and personnel support for the implementation of an innovative products, as well as the use of information technology in shipbuilding.