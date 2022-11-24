  • Home
  2022 November 24

    Flex LNG announces extension of time charters for three ships with Cheniere

    Flex LNG, Ltd. has announced an extension of the Time Charter Agreements with Cheniere Marketing International LLP (“CMI”) for the three LNG carriers Flex Endeavour, Flex Ranger and Flex Vigilant. Prior to this agreement, the three ships have about 6 years in aggregate of remaining firm charter period, and the new agreement extends the charter periods for up to an additional 19 years in aggregate, according to the company's release.

    Under the agreement, CMI early declares the original 1+1-year optional periods for all the three vessels. Additionally, Flex LNG and CMI have agreed to an extension of the existing Time Charter Agreements for Flex Endeavour and Flex Vigilant. The new period is for up to 1,800 days (additional approx. 5 years) for both Flex Endeavour and Flex Vigilant.

    The Flex Ranger will thus be redelivered to Flex LNG in the period between March or April 2027 after completing her original 5.5-year Time Charter with CMI.   

    Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF).

time-charter agreement  


