2022 November 23 16:06

Port of Hamburg sets a new record with 280 calls from 20 cruise lines

As the 2022 season draws to a close Cruise Gate Hamburg GmbH (CGH) sees the cruise industry in Hamburg moving forward in a positive way, according to the company's release.

So far, Hamburg has registered 280 calls by 49 different ships from 20 cruise lines, ten maiden calls, one christening and roughly 750,000 passengers as well as 41 calls by river cruise ships.

The figures for the upcoming year suggest that demand for cruise travel will continue to rise. In 2023 Hamburg is expecting 283 calls and a further 37 calls by river cruise ships. Apart from a wide range of travel destinations and ship types to choose from, cruise fans can look forward to lots of special events. Eight maiden calls are scheduled at Hamburg (among them two ships from new shipping companies, OCEAN ALBATROS of ALBATROS TRAVEL and Explora I of EXPLORA JOURNEYS), Hamburg will celebrate its 834th Port Anniversary from May 5 through 7, 2023 and stage the Hamburg Cruise Days from September 8 through 10, 2023.



When the shore power station at the Altona cruise terminal started operations in 2016 - back then it was the first of its kind in Europe - Hamburg established its reputation as a maritime shore power pioneer. Moreover, Hamburg was the first port in Europe to make the pivotal decision to electrify all permanent terminals by 2040. According to current planning, cruise ships berthing at the Cruise Center Steinwerder can be supplied green shore side power in the second half of 2023, and the facility at the new Cruise Center HafenCity currently under construction is expected to be available in the 2025 season. By continuously expanding its shore power infrastructure Hamburg is strengthening its position as one of Europe’s most sustainable ports.



In the 2022 season 30 ships relied on shore-side electricity supplied by the Altona station. Four vessels carried out integration tests. In 2023 twelve ships are planned to undergo integration tests. After having passed all integration tests, ships can be fully certified to use the shore power station while at berth.

Cruise Gate Hamburg GmbH is a subsidiary wholly owned by Hamburg Port Authority AöR. As the operator of Hamburg’s cruise centers Altona, Steinwerder and Baakenhöft, CGH is the single point of contact for all cruise liner companies.