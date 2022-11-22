2022 November 22 18:05

PortXchange and BigMile partner up to increase transparency of shipping emissions in port areas

PortXchange Products B.V., one of the leading tech start-ups in the maritime domain for predictable and sustainable shipping, has announced a long-term global partnership with BigMile, supplier of software for calculating and analysing transport-related CO2 emissions. Through their combined efforts, the two companies will provide digital solutions to increase transparency of shipping emissions in port areas, according to the company's release.



“With our flagship product called PortXchange Synchronizer, we offer a solution that allows vessels to optimize their sailing speed for just-in-time (JIT) arrival at the port. This reduces fuel consumption during the voyage and avoids unnecessary waiting time at anchorage, which leads to lower emissions in the port area,” continued de Jager.

“Port authorities can play a significant role in facilitating JIT arrival by supporting data-sharing initiatives and offering incentive schemes such as JIT-induced port fee discounts. There are several examples of such schemes currently being trialled, including at the ports in Rotterdam, Los Angeles Long Beach, Singapore, and Esbjerg. Thanks to the insights provided by the combined digital service from BigMile and PortXchange, the effectiveness of these measures becomes transparent. These insights are critical to underpin the investment strategies for these measures,” he added.



BigMile and PortXchange are currently working on their first implementation of this digital service in the Port of Rotterdam. The service will also become available to other ports by the end of this year.



PortXchange is a spin-off from The Port of Rotterdam Authority. Established in 2019 as an independent organization, PortXchange provides trade-agnostic, digital solutions to optimize operations and reduce emissions from the shipping industry. Since being implemented in Rotterdam, PortXchange has expanded to other ports such as Felixstowe, Moerdijk, Algeciras and Houston. Today, it is trusted by industry leaders worldwide to optimize over 100,000 port calls.



BigMile is a calculation and analysis platform that logistics service providers and shippers can use to optimize and report on multi-modal transport-related carbon emissions of their transport: per client, per logistics service provider, per shipment or per region. The SaaS platform is suitable for companies with a regional or city-wide coverage area as well as for globally operating multinationals that use various transport modalities. There are currently already over two hundred BigMile users, including companies such as BSH, Ceva, DHL, Driscoll’s, DPD and Ricoh.



