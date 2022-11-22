2022 November 22 13:53

FESCO expects container throughput of CPV to increase by 9.5% to 810 thousand TEU in 2023

In 2-3 years, container throughput of CPV is expected to raise to 1 million TEU

Despite the current overloading of facilities at Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (CPV, FESCO Transportation Group) by over 100%, FESCO expects container throughput of CPV to reach 1 million TEU in 2-3 years with modernization, expansion of port facilities and new technological solutions, Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, told journalists at Transport Week 2022 in Moscow.

According to him, the 10-month throughput of CPV of about 624 thousand TEU lets forecast the year result similar to that of the previous year – about 740 thousand TEU.

Despite the zero dynamics of this year, FESCO expects container throughput of CPV to increase by 9.5% to 810 thousand TEU in 2023.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2021, CPV throughput rose by 16%, year-on-year, to 13.3 million tonnes and 757,000 TEU (+13%).

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

