2022 November 21 15:01

Port of Rotterdam Authority welcomes first users of the Container Exchange Route

Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG), the Delta terminal of Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT) and Kramer Group will be the first market parties to be connected to the Container Exchange Route (CER), a closed track for faster, more efficient and integrated transport of containers between locations on the Maasvlakte, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

Agreements with these parties were signed earlier this month. By the end of June 2022, it was already agreed with the Dutch Customs Administration to connect the State Inspection Terminal to the CER to strengthen the integrity of transports to and from this location. The Port of Rotterdam Authority will now realise the connections to the sites and the connection to the Closed Transport Route. The first transports over the track could take place by the end of 2023.

The exchange of containers between terminals, container depots, distribution centres as well as customs facilities (in the event of an inspection) requires the most efficient and integer transport possible. To achieve this, the Port Authority commissioned the CER. This is a closed road network, about 17 kilometres long, which will connect a large part of the terminals, depots, distribution centres and the State Inspection Terminal on the Maasvlakte. Carriers have the option of using the track for manned transport.





