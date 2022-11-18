2022 November 18 15:33

Cosco Shipping Investment Dalian acquires first VLGC M.V. GAS ARIES

On October 26, COSCO SHIPPING Investment Dalian and GAS ARIES Limited held a virtual signing ceremony for the delivery of the vessel M.V. GAS ARIES, according to the company's release.

M.V. GAS ARIES is a very large gas carrier (VLGC) with a total tank capacity of 81,429 cubic meters and in good operating condition.

After acquisition of the vessel, COSCO SHIPPING Investment Dalian will rename it M.V. CHANG XING YUAN; it is expected to be put into operation on international routes in November 2022.

M.V. GAS ARIES is the first ultra-large LPG carrier obtained by the company after it established the development vision of building a first-class LPG end-to-end logistics service provider.