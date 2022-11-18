2022 November 18 14:31

Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’2022 fell by 6.3% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 2.6%, year-on-year

In January-October 2022, port Shanghai (China) handled 422.7 million tonnes of cargo, down 6.3%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-October rose by 2.6%, year-on-year, to almost 4 million TEUs.



Shanghai is a deep sea and river port of China. In 2021, the port of Shanghai handled 539.2 million tonnes.

