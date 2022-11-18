2022 November 18 13:59

Rosmorport suggested that Federal Antimonopoly Service should index port dues in 2023

Port charges make less than 10% of ships’ total payments for services provided in ports

FSUE Rosmorport suggested that the Federal Antimonopoly Service should index port dues in 2023, Sergey Pylin, General Director of Rosmorport, told journalists at the 16th International Exhibition “Transport of Russia”.

“In June of this year we submitted our proposals on indexation of port dues to FAS. No reply has been received from the regulator yet. We expect the indexation of port dues at the level of other natural monopolies’ indexation rates,” he said.

In November 2021, FAS approved indexation of port dues collected by FSUE Rosmorport in Russian ports from ships of international navigation. From 1 January 2022, all rates of port charges collected from foreign shipping vessels and short-sea vessels in 53 seaports of Russia were to undergo indexation not exceeding inflation, by 3.4% of 2021 rates. According to the statement, port charges regulated by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia had not been indexed from 2016, port charges collected from short-sea vessels – from 2014.

In general, port charges make less than 10% of ships’ total payments for services provided in ports. Unregulated services account for over 90% of payments. Unlike port charges, they are subject to indexation or depend on exchange rates.

