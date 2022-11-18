  • Home
  2022 November 18

    Сhevron unveils additional environmentally acceptable lubricant for marine vessels

    Chevron has expanded its range of environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) suitable for marine applications, according to the company's release.

    A lubricating grease consists of a mixture of base fluid, thickener and additives. The additives provide protection against oxidation and corrosion, while the base fluid and thickener provide the required physical characteristics.

    “EALs are typically formulated with biodegradable components, something that degrades under natural conditions.” Chung said. “Furthermore, there could be requirements for the use of renewable components to meet certain registrations and labels.”

    While Chevron focused on marine vessels because of oil and water contact, EALs are also being used in other environmentally sensitive applications, including forestry and agriculture.

    Clarity Synthetic EA Grease 0 is suitable for a range of marine applications, including rudder carrier bearings, slides, hinges, submerged pumps and propeller caps. Since rudders steer ships, keeping them lubricated is especially important.

