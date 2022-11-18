2022 November 18 11:04

Transit of Russian cargo via Azerbaijan increased by 98% since the beginning of the year

The total volume of cargo traffic between the countries has grown by almost 22% over the first 10 months

The total volume of cargo traffic between Azerbaijan and Russia has grown by almost 22 percent over the first 10 months of this year, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said during the talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The transcript of the Russian-Azerbaijani talks is published on the official website of RF Government.

According to Ali Asadov, transit has increased by 98 percent since the beginning of the year.

Mikhail Mishustin emphasized that the countries’ mutual trade has grown by more than 20 percent over the 10 months of this year to about $3 billion. “This creates the right conditions for further progress,” he said.

Following the talks, a Memorandum between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of the Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of shipbuilding was signed.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

