2022 November 18 09:59

S&P upgrades Port of Los Angeles bond rating to ‘AA+’

The Port of Los Angeles has been upgraded to an AA+ bond rating with stable outlook on its outstanding bonds by Standards & Poor’s (S&P), the highest rating given to a seaport without taxing authority, according to the company's release.



S&P also cited the Port’s continued strong business position, stable portfolio of assets and excellent historical financial performance as factors contributing to the top rating. An investment grade of AA+ indicates a very strong capacity to meet financial commitments.



Prior to its AA+ upgrade, the Port of Los Angeles maintained an AA rating with S&P since 1996. The Port also maintains high ratings from two other bond rating services, Moody’s (Aa2), and Fitch Ratings (AA). The Port holds the highest bond ratings of any non-tax-supported seaport in the United States.



While the Port of Los Angeles is a department of the City of Los Angeles (Los Angeles Harbor Department), it is not supported by City taxes. Operating as a landlord port with more than 200 leaseholders, the Port generates most of its revenues from fees for shipping and leasing of facilities. Revenue Bonds are issued by the Port to finance capital improvement projects.