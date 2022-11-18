2022 November 18 09:22

TransContainer to arrange multimodal shipments from Solikamsk via NUTEP terminal in Novorossiysk

PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) and JSC Solikamskbumprom, one of the leaders of Russian pulp and paper industry, intend to expand their cooperation within the framework of paper exports from Russia, TransContainer says in its press release.

Nikita Pushkarev, Sales and Customer Service Director of TransContainer, and Leonid Morozov, Advisor to the President of Solikamskbumprom, signed a corresponding agreement at forum Transport Week 2022.

The parties agreed on cooperation in paper products transportation; according to this agreement TransContainer will arrange for multimodal shipments from Solikamsk via NUTEP terminal in Novorossiysk (part of Delo Group) using its own services, provide containers and ensure cargo storage at the port of Novorossiysk until accumulation of ship consignments.

"We have been working with Solikamskbumprom for more than 15 years now. It is our strategic partner, and we are glad to be able to offer services that meet the customer’s needs taking into account the traditional geography of its sales and new export markets," Nikita Pushkarev said.

"TransContainer has been our key logistics partner for a long time. The company provides reliable service for transportation of our products. The cooperation development will allow us to expand the geography and increase the scope of supply as well as provide our customers with high-quality products," Leonid Morozov noted.