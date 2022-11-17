2022 November 17 17:47

Number of container lines in Russia’s Far East basin increased to 27

Capture from Transport Week 2022 video

because of idle time in ports

As of September 2022, the number of container lines in the Far East basin has increased to 27, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Leonid Shlyakhtunov, Executive Director of FESCO Integrated Transport LLC, as saying at the Transport Week 2022 in Moscow. According to him, 15 lines were operating in the basin in the end of 2021. Meanwhile, average nominal capacity of ships has decreased from 2,500 TEU to 650 TEU.

“I am sure there would be much more of them (lines – Ed.) if there were no restrictions of infrastructure and of the terminals’ throughput capacity,” believes the representative of the transport and logistics company.

There are currently 37 ships off the harbour waiting for being moored with the average time of waiting making 9 days. The loading of terminals is up to 98%, average time of a container platform turnover - 22 days, average time of waiting for a container loading on railways - 14 days. The number of abandoned container trains is growing.

“The competitive advantage with a certain margin we used to offer to our clients when delivering cargo from Asia and China by the Transsib has been nearly offset now... We see that transit time from China of 45 days is actually time we spend for transition from Shanghai to Saint-Petersburg by a deep sea route. However, the clients have to opt for that amid the absence of a clear marine service,” said Leonid Shlyakhtunov.