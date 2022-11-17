2022 November 17 16:30

Maran signs JDP agreement with RINA and SDARI for a new bulk carrier which will use an innovative fuel solution

RINA announces the signing of a JDP with Maran Dry Management Inc. and SDARI for an LNG and hydrogen powered 210,000DWT bulk carrier. The project will be based on a propulsion arrangement which reduces the running machinery at sea and combines the ship’s fuel (LNG) with steam to produce hydrogen and CO2. The project sees the design, which was launched earlier this year for an MR tanker, in its first application for a bulk carrier, according to RINA's release.



The design is based on a pre-combustion carbon capture principle: the CO2 is captured from splitting the LNG molecules before the combustion in the engine takes place, rather than from exhaust gas emissions. This involves lower mass flows, therefore a reduced space required, and scalable installation to progressively keep up with the pace of the emissions reduction requirements up to 2050. The vessel can be built as an ordinary dual fuel ship, and the extra equipment installed once regulations incentivize the investment.

The solution addresses existing LNG bunkering facilities and requires no onshore hydrogen infrastructure and no need for supply and storage of hydrogen on board. It will also aim to reduce the resistance of the ship to increase overall operational efficiency.

As the Class Society, RINA will review calculation and design drawings submitted by SDARI to ensure they meet the latest statutory and RINA Classification Rules and Regulations, using the experience already gained on this innovative fuel solution.



RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy&Mobility, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Real Estate and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2021 of 533 million Euros, over 4,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

Maran Dry Management Inc. ("MDM") is the dry bulk shipping unit of the Angelicoussis Group, responsible for commercial, technical and operational management.

Angelicoussis Group’s fleet comprises bulk carriers, tankers, and LNG vessels.