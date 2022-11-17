2022 November 17 10:56

Mikhail Mishustin ordered RF Transport Ministry to sign agreement between Russia and Belarus on IWW shipping

The agreement defines the procedure and terms of shipping on inland water ways

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the signing of an agreement between the Governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on shipping on inland water ways. He has given instructions to the Ministry of Transport to hold talks with the Belorussian side and to sign an agreement in the name of RF Government. The relevant order of RF Government has been published on the official portal for legal information.

The document reads: “to approve the draft agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on navigation on inland waterways, submitted by the Ministry of Transport of Russia, coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and other interested federal executive bodies and previously worked out with the Belarusian side.”

The agreement defines the procedure and terms of shipping on inland water ways

Inland waterways of Belarus are located in the basins of the Dnieper, Neman, Western Dvina and Bug rivers. The length of the country's rivers exceeds 50 thousand km, according to the website of the State Administration of the Water Transport of the Republic of Belarus. Of these, about 3.5 thousand km are suitable for transport navigation.

Related links:

Belarus set to build up cargo exports via Astrakhan Region to 850 thousand tonnes in 2024 >>>>

Belarus looks into handling its cargo in Astrakhan ports for redirection of cargo flows to North-South ITC>>>>

Handling of Belarus’ oil products in Russian ports can total 3 million tonnes in 2022 >>>>

Draft agreement on shipping Belarusian oil products via Russian sea ports approved by Belarus President>>>>