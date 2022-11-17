2022 November 17 10:24

CMES, BHP and DNV to pioneer voyage data-sharing to enable maritime carbon emissions reductions

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), BHP and DNV have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on industry value chain greenhouse gas (GHG) management. The MOU signing took place in conjunction with the second World Maritime Merchants Forum in Hongkong, organized by CMES, according to the company's release.

CMES, BHP and DNV have started their first joint pilot project, which focuses on the exchange and analysis of quality-assured data from selected ships and voyages. The first-ever Voyage GHG Verification Statement was issued by DNV as part of the pilot project, with the goal of establishing a trusted common source of data truth ​for use in various current or potential future business scenarios such as:

Scope 1 (ship owners) and Scope 3 (charterers) emissions reporting,

Carbon trading and taxation settlement,

GHG emissions compliance and improvement (e.g. CII and EEXI),

Fuel usage and GHG emissions reductions.

DNV is expected that shipowners and charterers who work closely together may be able to reduce operational emissions by up to 15% by sharing data and insights compared to cases where there is little practical cooperation.



As of the end of June 2022, the shipping business of China Merchants Group had a total capacity of 314 ships (including orders) with a total DWT of 44.2 million, ranking second among non-financial shipowners worldwide.



BHP is a global resources company with approximately 80,000 employees and contractors, primarily in Australia and the Americas. BHP’s products are sold worldwide, and it is among the world’s top producers of major commodities, including iron ore, copper, nickel, and metallurgical coal.



DNV is the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance. DNV is the world’s leading classification society.

Veracity is DNV’s independent cloud, set out to deliver trust and scale to industry digitalization and decarbonization. It brings together all the key players in the maritime and energy industries, to drive business innovation and digital transformation over a common data truth. On Veracity Marketplace, users can further browse, purchase and access industry relevant data, applications, and digital services. Today, more than 32.000 companies and 300.000 users engage over Veracity.