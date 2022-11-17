2022 November 17 09:24

Russia’s Federation Council approves ban on calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal fishing at Russian seaports

Amendments have been introduced into the Merchant Shipping Code and federal the laws

The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian Parliament, has approved the introduction of amendments into certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation in the part of the ban on calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal fishing at Russian seaports.

Amendments have been introduced into the Merchant Shipping Code and the federal laws “On the Internal Sea Waters, the Territorial Sea and the Contiguous Zone of the Russian Federation” and “On Seaports of the Russian Federation and Introduction of Amendments into Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation”.

An exception is made for calls of vessels in distress or in force majeure circumstances, when assistance is needed to persons or vessels in distress or when a ship is to be inspected in a port under instructions given to a Harbour Master by the federal executive authorities.

The list of ships is to be provided to Harbour Masters of port by the federal executive authorities pursuant to the procedure established by the Government.