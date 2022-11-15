2022 November 15 13:37

Launching of the Yakutia, third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, postponed to November 22

Image source: Baltiysky Zavod

Ceremonial launching of the Yakutia, the third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 (the fourth ship in the series) at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is to be held on 22 November 2022, the company wrote in its Telegram channel.

Baltiysky Zavod should earlier scheduled the ceremony for November 18. The reasons for postponement have not been disclosed.

Under the contract with FSUE Atomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is currently building three icebreakers of Project 22220: Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka. The lead icebreaker named Arktika and the first serial icebreaker, the Sibir, have been put into operation. The Yakutia was laid down on 26 May 2020 with the construction to be completed in 2024.

Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), established by order of the Russian Government. The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipyard employs more than 6,000 people.

