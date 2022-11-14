2022 November 14 15:59

TES and the VBSA sign partnership to decarbonise waste-to-energy plants in Switzerland

TES and the VBSA have signed a partnership to decarbonise waste-to-energy plants in Switzerland, that emit around 4 million tons of CO2 per year, according to the company's release. TES and OGE are cooperating to build a 1,000-kilometre-long CO2 transport system in Germany, connecting the TES Green Energy Hub in Wilhelmshaven with several industrial sites, where the CO2 will be shipped and then sequestered or reused for the production of eNG. Switzerland’s strategic locations such as Basel can be connected to this infrastructure via train or pipelines.

The scope of the partnership will be to establish how much CO2 should be removed from Switzerland and over what period of time, so that these quantities can be taken into account when dimensioning the transport network in Germany as well as any connecting routes.

TES’s green energy hub in Wilhelmshaven will act as a catalyst for a circular carbon economy. The recycled CO2 will serve as a carrier to transport green hydrogen: it will be captured at the source and transported to locations where it can be either sequestered or combined with green hydrogen to create eNG, giving rise to a circular, closed zero-emissions energy loop. The Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub will become a primary entry point for green, safe and affordable energy in Europe.

The Association of Swiss waste-to-energy plants operators (VBSA) is the most important association in Swiss waste management. Its members include all waste-to-energy plants in Switzerland and all major Swiss waste management companies. The association is committed to sustainable, environmentally friendly and professional waste management.



Tree Energy Solutions (TES) is a green hydrogen company supplying long term non-intermittent carbon-neutral energy on-demand at industrial scale. TES aims to accelerate the energy transition by leveraging existing global energy infrastructure to reach customers with green hydrogen, green gas and green power while accelerating the phaseout of fossil fuels from the energy system worldwide and adopting a circular carbon economy. TES is currently developing energy supply and import terminal locations in Germany, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, and the United States to provide an integrated network of a significant global scale. Initial production and export terminal locations are being developed in the Middle East and North America.