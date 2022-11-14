2022 November 14 15:56

Sergey Zybko appointed as General Director of FSBI Glavsevmorput

Change of head at FSBI Glavsevmorput has been confirmed by Rosatom in response to IAA PortNews’ request. According to open data, Aleksandr Olshevsky was at the helm of FSBI Glavsevmorput form 1 August 2022. From November 14, the position of General Director is taken by Sergey Zybko.

In 2018, Sergey Zybko, Captain of Christophe de Margerie, was awarded the Distinguished Maritime Service Order for his major contribution to the construction project and entry into operational service of Christophe de Margerie, the world's first ice-breaking LNG tanker. The ceremony was held in the Kremlin - Russian President Vladimir Putin presented high-level state awards to outstanding Russian citizens.

The Northern Sea Route General Administration (FSBI Glavsevmorput) was established in summer 2022 by the Decree of RF Government. FSBI Glavsevmorput has been operating as a part of Rosatom from 1 August 2022.

In accordance with the Presidential Decree of 2018, the State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM performs the functions of a single infrastructure operator for the development of the Northern Sea Route. The company operates the world’s only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

