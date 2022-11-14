2022 November 14 09:20

Russia bans the passage of ships through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov – Turkish authorities

The ban covers ships loaded outside the territory of the Russian Federation

Russia has banned the passage of ships loaded outside the Russian Federation through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov, according to the statement of the General Department of Maritime Affairs under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey shared via social networks.

“According to an official notification from the Russian Maritime Administration, the passage of ships going northwards from outside Russia through the Kerch Strait to the Sea of Azov is banned," reads the statement.