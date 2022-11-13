2022 November 13 09:53

Strike action comes to an end as Peel Ports Group and Unite the Union agree a pay deal

9% increase in basic pay agreed for Liverpool Container Terminal employees



The industrial action within the Port of Liverpool has been brought to an end after a deal was agreed by Peel Ports Group and Unite the Union. Members of Unite at the Port of Liverpool Containers Division fully accepted the deal to increase basic pay by 9% in a vote on 10 November, Peel Ports said.



In addition, at the Port of Liverpool an agreement has been reached to implement a new pay structure for Port Operators that will complement Peel Ports’ commitment to the development and upskilling of these employees. This, along with an increase to night shift allowance,

enhances the pay deal by a further 0.2%-4.5%.



Peel Ports’ Chief Operating Officer David Huck said: “We are delighted to have closed the pay deal with Unite the Union and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with focus on the future.



“We thank our key customers across the supply chain for their support and patience during a challenging period for them, as well as our employees and the wider business. “We have invested £1.2bn over the last decade, helping Liverpool to proudly reclaim its position as one of the UK’s most important port operations and the busiest transatlantic port in Britain.”



Peel Ports Group remains committed to continually developing the Port of Liverpool operation, enhancing the skills of its workforce and helping to ensure it remains at the leading edge to benefit its staff, customers and the local community.