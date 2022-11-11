2022 November 11 17:06

Kalmar receives a repeat order of 12 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers to GMP in Le Havre, France

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received a repeat order of 12 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers to GMP (Générale de Manutention Portuaire) in Le Havre, France, according to the company's release.

This brings GMP’s fleet of Kalmar equipment to a total of over 50, of which 24 are hybrid straddle carriers. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2022 Q3 order intake, and the equipment is expected to be delivered by the end of Q3 2023. Additionally, Kalmar provides the customer with a preventive maintenance contract.

GMP in the port of Le Havre has been using Kalmar Straddle Carriers since the early 1990s. The latest delivery of 12 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers took place in 2020. GMP is committed to reducing and mitigating the carbon footprint of its operations through continuously aiming to cut energy use in its facilities and investing in product designs which conserve energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Together with its customers, Kalmar aims to shape the future of cargo handling with safe and eco-efficient solutions that improve the customer's every move. Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers will help contribute towards meeting this goal by enabling significant reductions of both the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of a terminal's straddle carrier operations when compared to using traditional diesel-powered machines. Hybrid machines also generate much less noise than their diesel counterparts do.



