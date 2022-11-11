2022 November 11 15:25

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-October 2022 rose by 6% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 3%



In January-October 2022, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 12.6 million tonnes of cargo (+5.9%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo rose by 5.2% to 10.66 million tonnes, bulk cargo rose by 2.6% to 1.1 million tonnes tonnes, container traffic climbed by 2.9% to 1.1 million TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 7.5% to 591 thousand units.

In the reported period, passenger traffic rose by 133.2% to 6.7 million people.

The number of ship calls rose by 6% to 6,293 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.

