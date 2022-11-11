2022 November 11 14:20

Coal shipments from Beringovsky port will first exceed 1 million tonnes this year

As of the end of October, Beringpromugol increased its production by 60% to 1.13 million tonnes

In 2022, Beringovsky port will ship more than 1 million tonnes of coal for the first time. As of today, the port has handled 998.7 thousand tonnes of coal, Roman Kopin, Governor of Chukotka Autonomous District, wrote in his Telegram channel.

“The Admiral Shmidt, a 100,000DWT bulker, left the port yesterday. It was the fourth one this year… in the weekend the port is to welcome the last ship which is to take 75 thousand tonnes,” said the Governor.

According to him, Beringpromugol which supplies coal for shipments from the port produced 1.13 million tonnes as of the end of October, having increased its production by 60%, year-on-year. “There is a potential for a further growth,” added the governor.

He also reminded that Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) had approved the project on reconstruction of Beringovsky seaport. The port’s throughput will be raised to 2 million tonnes per year with up to 85 calls per year.

Seaport Beringovsky of federal significance is located in the Ugolnaya Bay of the Bering Sea (Chukotka Autonomous District). The port offers off-harbour handling of ships between July and October. In the beginning of the summer navigation season, ships are assisted by icebreakers. In 2020, the port handled 779.27 thousand tonnes including 760.2 thousand tonnes of coal, 9.4 thousand tonnes of general cargo and 9.6 thousand tonnes of oil products.

