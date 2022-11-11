2022 November 11 12:32

Perm Shipyard to build a series of 7 berths for electric vessels in Moscow by navigation season of 2023

The shipyard considers a possibility of building 3 more berth complexes

Perm Shipyard has signed a new contract for construction of hi-tech floating berth complexes for electric vessels in tended for Moscow. The series will number 7 Ecostation D10 facilities which are to be delivered to the customer by the beginning of the navigation season of 2023, says press center of the Perm Terminal Government.

Moscow City Government and Vodohod. Passenger Port JSC (a company of Vodohod Group) earlier signed a contract for 15 years for providing river transportation services in Moscow. The contract foresees the construction of 21 passenger ships powered by electricity, 23 floating berths, six charging stations and two fleet base points. The ships are to be built near Saint-Petersburg, at Emperium shipyard of Sitronics Group. Perm Shipyard is to build the berths. Four berths have been delivered with the fifth one to be shipped with the second batch.

In April 2022, Perm Shipyard LLC and Emperium LLC, designer and manufacturer of electric vessels, signed agreements for development of design documentation and construction of river berths for ships with electric propulsion.

Special publication of IAA PortNews “Transport in Details. Electric Ships” focused on the market of ships powered by electricity is available in Russian.

