2022 November 9 17:55

Russian State Duma approves seaports’ right to deny calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal fishing

An exception is made for calls of vessels in distress

The State Duma of the Russian Federation says it has approved in the third reading the law allowing Harbour Masters of Russian seaports deny calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources.

An exception is made for calls of vessels in distress or in force majeure circumstances, when assistance is needed to persons or vessels in distress or when a ship is to be inspected in a port under instructions given to a Harbour Master by FSB.

The law is to come into force 180 days after its official publication.

The amendments are introduced into the Russian law following its ratification of the Agreement on Port State Measures to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing in December 2020.