2022 November 9 17:46

Xeneta and Marine Benchmark partner to launch the Carbon Emissions Index for the container shipping market

Xeneta, the ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform, and Marine Benchmark, top provider of information analysis services and tools for the marine industry, today launched the Carbon Emissions Index (CEI) for the container shipping market. The CEI by Xeneta and Marine Benchmark is a first-of-its-kind data solution that tracks and compares the carbon emissions of ocean carriers across 13 main global trade lanes, according to the company's release.



The data is based on vessel information from a carrier’s actual sailings—sourced through AIS tracking by Marine Benchmark—and includes changes in speed, cargo load, time steaming and congestion shown by time spent at anchorages. The CEI is the only factual, timely and independent (with zero input from carriers) reference tool based on actual utilization available in the market.



Ahead of the launch, the CEI was tested by members of Xeneta’s customer portfolio, including leading global and Fortune 500 companies.



The CEI by Xeneta and Marine Benchmark is available within the Xeneta platform, which is relied on by companies such as Electrolux, Unilever, Nestle, Zebra Technologies, Thyssenkrupp, Volvo, General Mills, Procter & Gamble, and John Deere.



Xeneta is the ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta’s reporting and analytics platform provide liner-shipping and air cargo stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behavior, reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short- and long-term contracts. Xeneta’s data comprises more than 300 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers more than 160,000 global trade routes. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, with regional offices in New Jersey, USA, Hamburg, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark.



Marine Benchmark was founded in 2012. Marine Benchmark’s core area of expertise is creating technology that enables clients to see a clear picture of what is happening in their industry so they can make more informed business decisions. Stemming from a lifetime of experience in shipping and data analysis, Marine Benchmark has a history of producing advanced vessel analysis, and quickly took the lead in developing vessel statistics based on AIS.