2022 November 9 18:36

Tanja Dreilich to become Chief Financial Officer of HHLA

The Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has appointed Tanja Dreilich to the Executive Board of the European logistics group, according to the company's release. Ms Dreilich will join HHLA's Executive Board on 1 January 2023 and will be responsible for the Finance and Real Estate divisions from 1 February 2023. She succeeds Dr. Roland Lappin, who will leave the company at the end of January 2023.

Ms. Dreilich joins HHLA from ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a leading global provider of mobility technology, where she has been responsible for finance in the Car Chassis Technology division since September 2021.

Ms. Dreilich studied economics and graduated with a degree in business administration from the J. W. Goethe University in Frankfurt and an Executive MBA from the WHU Business School in Vallendar and the Kellogg Business School in Chicago. She began her professional career with automotive manufacturer Adam Opel. In the years that followed, she worked in various management positions in the parent company, General Motors. Starting in January 2005, she was CFO of electronics manufacturer ITT Cannon. From September 2007 to June 2010, Ms. Dreilich held the same position with sugar manufacturer Nordzucker in Braunschweig. She then switched to Gagfah, a listed real estate group in Essen. Beginning in May 2012, Ms. Dreilich was Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Nemetschek AG, a software provider to the construction industry based in Munich.

In September 2014, Ms. Dreilich became Managing Director and CFO of the automotive supplier Kirchhoff in Iserlohn. From October 2019 to August 2021, she held the same position at the Constantia Flexible Group, a producer of flexible packaging based in Vienna.

In addition, Ms. Dreilich was a member of the Supervisory Board of financial service provider Grenke AG for four years from May 2015.