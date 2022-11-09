2022 November 9 15:10

Loading of Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch within Saint-Petersburg limits rose by 13.1% in 10M’2022

The highest growth (9 times) was registered in the segment of crude oil and oil products

Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch says its loading within Saint-Petersburg limits in January-October 2022, rose by 13.1%, year-on-year, to over 4.8 million tonnes.

In the reported period, loading of ferrous metal totaled 549.4 thousand tonnes (up 1.5 times, year-on-year); ferrous metal scrap - 499 thousand tonnes (almost 3-fold); crude oil and oil products - 99 thousand tonnes (up 9 times); chemical and mineral fertilizers - 67.2 thousand tonnes (up 1.5 times); milled products – 39.8 thousand tonnes (+12%); chemicals and soda – 19.8 thousand tonnes (up 4.7 times).

In October 2022, loading at railway stations of Saint-Petersburg exceeded 512.8 thousand tonnes (+9.4% versus October 2021).

