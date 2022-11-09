  • Home
  • 2022 November 9 14:35

    Performance Shipping announces a US$32,000 per day time charter contract

    Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with ST Shipping & Transport Pte Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore, for the M/T Phoenix Beacon, according to the company's release.

    The acquisition of the vessel, to be renamed M/T P. Monterey, was previously announced. The gross charter rate will be US$32,000 per day for a period of twenty-four (24) months +/- 45 days at the option of the charterer and will commence following the vessel's delivery to the company in December. This charter is expected to generate approximately US$22 million of gross revenue for the minimum duration of the charter.

    The M/T P. Monterey is a 105,525 dwt Aframax tanker vessel built in 2011 by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. - Ulsan, South Korea.

2022 November 9

