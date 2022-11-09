2022 November 9 11:39

ABS supports China shipbuilding’s entry into ammonia-fueled vessels

ABS awarded two approvals in principle (AIPs) to COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd., for their ammonia-fueled vessel and ammonia supply system designs which are being trialed on a tugboat, according to ABS's release.

Given the challenging characteristics of ammonia, ABS conducted a comprehensive review and risk assessment focused on ammonia filling, storage, supply, ventilation and emergency handling in the AIP process to address the safety and reliability of the systems.

The tugboat is designed to be 36 meters in length with a towing capacity of up to 60 tons. The ammonia supply system will be part of the vessel, providing ammonia for propulsion.

ABS offers industry-leading services and solutions for vessel owners looking at alternative fuel options, including ammonia.