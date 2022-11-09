2022 November 9 10:29

GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tanks design of FSRU

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries for the design of a new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) on behalf of the U.S.-based LNG company, Excelerate Energy, Inc.

GTT will design the tanks of this FSRU, with a capacity of 170,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of this FSRU is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.