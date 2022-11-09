2022 November 9 08:17

NewMed Energy and Uniper sign a non-binding MoU for the delivery of natural gas to Europe and the development of blue hydrogen

NewMed Energy and Uniper have signed a non-binding MoU to explore ways of collaborating on the supply of LNG in the short and long term and producing blue and green hydrogen, according to Uniper's release.

According to the MoU, the parties will look into the supply of natural gas from Israel to Germany in the immediate term using existing production and transmission infrastructure in line with the availability of the transmission pipeline between Israel and Egypt, where the natural gas will be delivered to LNG facilities, and from there to Germany.

In addition, according to the MoU, the two sides will investigate the feasibility of LNG deliveries from the Leviathan reservoir to Uniper, which will require expansion of the existing Leviathan infrastructure (Phase 1B) as well as liquefaction of the gas at one of the existing facilities in Egypt or at a new-build independent floating liquefaction facility in Israel.

In line with NewMed Energy’s strategic plan according to which the partnership is aimed at promoting green energy, the MoU also includes potential collaboration in the field of blue hydrogen and green hydrogen and its transportation from Israel to Europe.

Uniper is one of the leading international energy companies, has around 11,500 employees, and operates in more than 40 countries. The company plans for its power generation business in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Uniper’s roughly 33 GW of installed generation capacity make it one of the world‘s largest electricity producers. The company's core activities include power generation in Europe, global energy trading and a broad gas portfolio, which makes Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies.