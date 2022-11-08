2022 November 8 16:56

New Pelagic Wind Fund kicks off with up to 6 CSOV newbuilding orders

As part of its third compartment under the name “Pelagic Wind Fund”, Pelagic Partners has secured a series of 2+2+2 newbuild orders for Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (‘CSOVs’) at Cochin Shipyard in India, according to the company's release.

The order has a value of over 350m Euro and the vessels are expected to be delivered in Q1 2025, as mentioned during the signing agreement that took place today in Cochin, India where executives from Pelagic Partners, Pelagic Wind Services and Cochin Shipyard launched the new partnership.

Based on Kongsberg’s UT 5519 HL-design, the purpose-build CSOV’s design and equipment are carefully selected from mainly European best-in-class makers to build the most environmentally friendly vessels of this type seen to date: Zero emission capabilities are already integrated through dual fuel engines and hybrid propulsion.

Further to the assets, Pelagic Partners has established Pelagic Wind Services (PWS) which will be the exclusive Commercial and Technical Manager for the fleet.

Established as a dedicated platform to serve the Offshore Wind sector, the Pelagic Wind Fund aims to add further second-hand assets to the fleet to become a key player in this growing industry.