2022 November 8 16:19

SIPG and Jiangxi Port set up container terminal joint venture - Seatrade Maritime News

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) and Jiangxi Port Group are collaborating on a container terminal development in Jiangxi Province, according to Seatrade Maritime News.



SIPG and Jiangxi Port Group plan to establish the joint venture, Jiangxi Container Terminal Management Company, to operate the first phase container terminal at Xicheng port area and the first phase container terminal at Hongguang International port area, Jiujiang city. They also plan to develop Jiujiang as a hub port of Yangtze river in Jiangxi province.

The new terminal company will support Shanghai to expand its business scope along Yangtze river and optimize terminal operation efficiency in Jiangxi province.

Jiangxi Port Group is the second port partner that SIPG had found to enlarge terminal assets within one month. At the end of October, SIPG inked Memorandum of Understanding with Lianyugang Port for establishing joint venture and promoting integrated development in Yangtze river delta.