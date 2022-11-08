2022 November 8 18:36

OOCL named “Best Green Shipping Line” at the 2022 AFLAS Awards

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) have been named the “Best Green Shipping Line” at the 2022 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards, according to the company's release.

Hosted by leading shipping and logistics publication Asia Cargo News, the awards recognize service providers from different categories for their excellent performance and achievements across a range of criteria. Award winners are determined by a 3-step assessment process, involving more than 15,000 voters, which makes the awards results a true reflection of user opinion.

The Best Green Shipping Line award pays tribute to the liner company that outperformed its peers in several areas, such as compliance with regulations and environmental standards, investment in green initiatives, strategic planning, policy setting in order to reduce emissions from operations, and ongoing staff training. The award win recognizes OOCL’s efforts and resolute commitment to achieving environmental excellence and sustainability.



“Orient Overseas Container Line" and “OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with over 125 offices in more than 100 major cities.