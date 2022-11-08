2022 November 8 16:40

New Times Shipbuilding launches 2 X 210,000 DWT bulk carriers

On November 5, 2022, the launching ceremony of two units of 210,000 DWT bulk carriers bearing builder's hull nos.0120833 and 0120834 has been carried out successfully by New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Chairman Mr. Yuan Kaifei, CEO Mr. Liu Haijin, Executive General Manager Mr. Zhang Yuyong, the representatives from Himalaya Site Manager Mr. Davor Radic together with his site members and representatives from ABS classification society attended and witnessed the ceremony together.