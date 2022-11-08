2022 November 8 15:36

PortNews offers new edition of its magazine

PortNews Media Group has issued the fourth magazine this year, 4(44)2022

Information agenda is traditionally tight in autumn. A number of events essential for the country economy and its transport industry are held. Among them are forums, conferences and exhibitions including EEF-2022, OMR 2022, XI Petersburg International Gas Forum, Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference, V Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2022, River Transportation in Russia 2022, Roundtable meeting “Fish Ports: Private Investments and New Logistics, All-Russia Maritime Congress etc. This year, amid the pressure of sanctions and adaptation of Russian and global economy to a new reality, information presented at various events (position and policy of Russian authorities, opinions and statements of the business community) is of special relevance and significance.

PortNews Media Group was an active participant of those events and accumulated the most valuable information on water transport in its latest edition of PortNews Magazine.

The editorial team hopes the magazine content will help its readers make strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation and be aware of the industry developments.

PortNews Magazine Editor-in-Chief – Tatyana Vilde tv@portnews.ru

