2022 November 8 13:40

Project on reconstruction of seaport Beringovsky in Chukotka obtains state expert approval

With the reconstruction, the port’s annual throughput will be raised to 2 million tonnes

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has approved the project on reconstruction of seaport Beringovsky in the Ugolnaya Bay (Chukotka Autonomous District). With the reconstruction, the port’s throughput will be raised to 2 million tonnes per year. The port will be able to accept up to 85 ships per year.

The port offers off-harbour handling of ships between July and October. In the beginning of the summer navigation season, ships are assisted by icebreakers.

The project documentation has been developed by design company MortransNIIProekt.