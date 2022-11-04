2022 November 4 17:26

ABS to support world’s first industrial-grade, cyber-physical platform for shipboard OT

MariOT enables the discovery of vulnerabilities in shipboard OT systems and the development and validation of new cybersecurity technologies without disrupting vessel operations

ABS has been announced as the industry collaborator to build the Maritime Testbed of Shipboard Operational Technology (MariOT) Systems. The project is led by iTrust, Center for Research in Cyber Security at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), in collaboration with ABS and Singapore Polytechnic’s Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety (CEMS).



The state-of-the-art MariOT will support a host of cybersecurity activities to meet the challenges in the maritime industry’s push towards digitalization. MariOT will be the world's first industrial-grade, cyber-physical platform, combining essential shipboard OT systems with virtual simulation models.



“We will build virtual models of ship OT systems using advanced multi-physics modeling and simulation. These models will be combined with the physical testbed to be built in SUTD and the simulator in CEMS to offer a safe and realistic environment to understand, evaluate and implement effective measures to secure ship OT equipment. We are delighted to be part of the journey alongside SUTD and CEMS in strengthening maritime industry’s resilience and awareness against cybersecurity risks,” said Dr. Gu Hai, ABS Vice President and the Head of ABS’ Global Simulation Center.



MariOT enables the discovery of vulnerabilities in shipboard OT systems and the development and validation of new cybersecurity technologies without disrupting vessel operations. Additionally, it provides maritime professionals and students with a high-fidelity environment for conducting cybersecurity research, training, practice and education.



Professor Zhou Jianying, Principal Investigator of MariOT and Co-Centre Director for iTrust, said, “We are grateful for the support from the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) and the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and look forward to closely working with ABS and CEMS to bring this maritime cybersecurity testbed to reality and help the maritime industry improve its cybersecurity posture.”



Daniel Zhang, Director of the CEMS at Singapore Polytechnic (SP), said, “With increasing digitalization and connectivity, modern ships will become more vulnerable to complex malicious cyberattacks. SP is honored to contribute our maritime cybersecurity expertise to the partnership with ABS and the SUTD in developing the world’s first Maritime Ship Onboard Technology (MariOT) hybrid simulation testbed in response to this clear and present threat. SP’s CEMS simulator platform will play an instrumental role in the success of the MariOT testbed in assessing our seafarers’ operational readiness to face and manage a cyber-intrusion on the shipboard with confidence.”



ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.



iTrust was jointly established by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and the Singapore Ministry of Defence in 2012. One of iTrust’s core focus is to improve its understanding of cyber threats to cyber-physical systems (CPS) and to develop and experiment with strategies to mitigate such threats. iTrust’s approach is based on well-understood technical foundations borrowed from the interdisciplinary fields of control theory, artificial intelligence, axiomatic design and software engineering. The proposed models and techniques are being evaluated against, and demonstrated in iTrust’s industrial CPS testbeds: Secure Water Treatment (SWaT), Water Distribution System (WADI) and Electric Power and Intelligent Control (EPIC).