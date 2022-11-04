2022 November 4 15:49

Siem Symphony returns to Canadian waters

The vessel Siem Symphony is returning to Canadian waters in 2023 for a contract with BP Canada.



Siem Symphony was last in Canada in 2019. Since then, the large platform supply vessel powered by LNG/MGO, has been upgraded with a 560kWh battery, which over the past year has reduced CO2 emissions by more than 1000t and saved more than 350m3 of fuel.



To date, Siem Offshore has installed batteries on 4 of its 28 vessels. The battery installations play an important role in the Company's ESG plan, which is targeting a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. The Company is targeting an emission neutral fleet by 2050.



An opportunity to transfer knowledge and skills

According to Chris Pitts, VP Chartering & Business Development at Siem Offshore's Canadian business unit, the return of the vessel to Canadian waters offers several opportunities.



Siem Offshore's Canadian business unit, Siem Offshore Canada Inc. will operate the vessel for the duration of this contract. In 2016, Siem Offshore acquired Secunda Canada, a company rich in Canadian offshore experience.