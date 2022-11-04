  • Home
  • 2022 November 4 14:17

    MISC and cosortium partners secure five more newbuilding LNG carriers with Qatar Energy

    This brings to a total of 12 newbuilding LNG carriers awarded by QatarEnergy to the consortium

    MISC Berhad (MISC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd (PLL), together with its consortium partners, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K-Line) and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (CLNG), today announced that they have been awarded long-term time charter contracts by QatarEnergy for five additional newbuild Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. Together with the seven long-term time-charter contracts that were secured earlier in August, this brings to a total of 12 newbuilding LNG carriers awarded by QatarEnergy to the consortium. These LNG carriers will be equipped with eco-efficient technologies such as X-DF 2.1 engines with Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) System, which will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These 174,000 cubic metres (cbm) LNG carriers are expected to be delivered commencing 2025 and will serve the needs of QatarEnergy in the transportation of LNG to various countries around the world.

    MISC’s President & Group Chief Executive Officer, Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam said, "We would like to thank QatarEnergy for their continuing trust and confidence in our joint capabilities and expertise in delivering safe, efficient and reliable LNG shipping solutions. We would also like to thank our consortium partners for the support and collaboration in making this award possible. We look forward to add value to the partnership as we continue to play a progressive role in the global LNG shipping industry.”

    Captain Rajalingam added “In this evolving energy industry, collaborative partnerships are vital to ensuring success in fulfilling the growing demand for energy and achieving sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders. As we navigate the evolving energy industry ahead, we will continue strengthening partnerships to continue to build a progressive, sustainable, and successful future.”

    MISC is one of the world's largest single owner-operators of LNG tankers with a distinguished reputation for overall operational excellence, reliability, safety and on-time cargo deliveries. Its Gas Assets & Solutions (GAS) fleet currently comprises 30 LNG carriers, six Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) and two LNG Floating Storage Units (FSUs) with a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of over two million tonnes.

    MISC Berhad (MISC or the Group) is a global leader in delivering energy-related maritime solutions & services with more than 50 years of experience in the maritime industry. Our principal businesses comprise energy shipping and its related activities, owning and operating offshore floating solutions, marine repair and conversion, integrated marine services, port management and maritime services as well as maritime education and training. The Group’s modern and diverse fleet consists of more than 100 owned and in-chartered vessels comprising of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Ethane carriers, Petroleum and Product vessels, Floating Production Systems (FPS) as well as LNG Floating Storage Units (FSU) with a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of more than 13 million tonnes. We are a proud constituent of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index and FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index, a testament to our sustainability performance and strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. MISC Berhad is listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia.

    NYK, a company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global transportation company, operating a sizeable fleet of ocean vessels, planes and trucks.

    K-Line, a company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global transportation and shipping company.

    CLNG, a company incorporated in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, is a company specializing in LNG shipping, covering LNG transportation project research, investment, supervision and management of LNG carriers.

