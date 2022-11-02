2022 November 2 13:08

FESCO launches Deep Sea line between Russia and China via Suez Canal and Black Sea

Transit time between China and Novorossiysk is 40-45 days

FESCO Transportation Group has launched a Deep Sea line via the Suez Canal and the Black Sea. The company has thus expanded the geography of its container services between Russia and China having added a service to the routes via the Far East ports and railway border crossings.

FESCO Black Sea Service (FBSS) operates on the Novorossiysk – Istanbul – Shekou – Ningbo – Shanghai – Qingdao route and back. Transit time between the ports of China and Istanbul where cargo is transshipped from one ship to another 30-35 days, to Novorossiysk – 40-45 days. Frequency of shipments – once on two weeks. Consumer goods make the bulk of cargo transported by the service.

FBSS is Russia’s first regular Deep Sea service between China and Russia to involve a container hub in Istanbul.

