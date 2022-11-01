  • Home
  • News
  • FPS selects Ballard fuel cells for FPS Waal
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 1 18:06

    FPS selects Ballard fuel cells for FPS Waal

    Photo credit: Future Proof Shipping

    The retrofit is a similar project to that undertaken on FPS' first vessel, FPS Maas, which is expected to be sailing on green hydrogen by the end of 2022

    Future Proof Shipping (FPS) has selected Ballard Power Systems to provide PEM fuel cells for the retrofitting of its second inland container vessel, the FPS Waal. Once the project is complete, the vessel will operate emissions-free, powered by green hydrogen fuel.

    Powering Technology
    This agreement will see the 109,8 x11,40 x 3,53 m FPS Waal receive six FCwaveTM modules. As a result, the vessel will have a fuel cell capacity of 1.2 MW. As the world’s first DNV type-approved fuel cell module for marine applications, FCwaveTM uses proven technology from Ballard's heavy-duty module platform to deliver reliable performance, high power density and favourable economics.

    Green Hydrogen

    The retrofit is a similar project to that undertaken on FPS' first vessel, FPS Maas, which is expected to be sailing on green hydrogen by the end of 2022.

    Powering Innovation
    In order to sail 100% emissions-free, the vessel's internal combustion engine will be removed and a new zero-emissions propulsion system, including PEM fuel cells, hydrogen storage, battery packs and an electric drive train will be installed. Following the retrofit, the total amount of installed power will be approximately 1200 kW and the vessel will have a cargo capacity of 200 TEU.

    The power capacity, size and design of the propulsion system for the FPS Waal are being optimized to handle the higher energy consumption rates on the Rotterdam to Duisburg section of the Rhine.

    Future Proof Shipping has already been in discussions with several cargo companies interested in shipping their containers emissions-free on this route and who are aiming to move a large part of their sea cargo to inland water transportation.
    The retrofit of the FPS Waal is supported by funding from the FLAGSHIPS project and the ZEM Ports NS project.

    FLAGSHIPS Project
    In order to bring its second zero-emission container vessel to Europe's waterways, FPS joined the FLAGSHIPS consortium. The European innovation project is aiming to take zero-emission waterborne transport to a new level, bringing together key industrial players to share knowledge and expertise.

    “A key benefit of joining the FLAGSHIPS consortium was getting the opportunity to work with world-leading technology companies like Ballard. Teaming up with Ballard for the provision of our fuel cells gives us the equipment and expertise we can rely on and together we are blazing a new trail towards zero-emissions inland shipping for all.” Dirk de Jong – Project Manager, Future Proof Shipping.

    Within the FLAGSHIPS project, FPS is also working with other partners, such as naval architect LMG Marin, and project coordinators VTT. The companies are collaborating to complete the engineering, fuel cell provision, and safety studies required for the vessel’s approval, applying and further developing the existing regulatory guidelines.

    Future Proof Shipping (FPS) offers zero-emissions shipping services to enable players across the value chain make the transition to zero-emissions. As a zero-emission ship owner, FPS aims to build and operate a fleet of 30 zero-emission inland and short-sea vessels by 2030 which they will offer for charter to logistics service providers and cargo owners. FPS also facilitates other shipowners and stakeholders in the maritime sector who are ready to make the shift to zero-emissions, through technical support as well as project development and management.

    Ballard is a leading global provider of innovative clean energy fuel cell solutions that offer superior performance and reduced operating costs. Ballard is focused on applications where hydrogen fuel cells have a clear advantage and are working on accelerating fuel cell technology adoption.

    The FLAGSHIPS consortium includes 12 European partners, with shipowners, Future Proof Shipping, Norled (NO), and CFT (FR) assisted by its support companies Sogestion (FR) and Sogestran (FR); the maritime OEM and integrator companies ABB Marine & Ports (FI) and SEAM (NO); and ship design company LMG Marin (NO & FR). World-leading fuel cell technology is provided by Ballard Europe (DK), with vessel energy monitoring and management by Persee (FR). Management and dissemination activities are provided by VTT (FI) and NCE Maritime CleanTech (NO), respectively.

    The Clean Hydrogen Partnership – the successor of the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) – aims to strengthen and integrate European Union research and innovation capacity to accelerate the development and improvement of advanced clean hydrogen applications ready for market, across energy, transport, building and industrial end-uses, while strengthening competitiveness of the Union clean hydrogen value chain. The three members of the partnership are the European Commission, fuel cell and hydrogen industries represented by Hydrogen Europe and the research community represented by Hydrogen Europe Research.

    The FLAGSHIPS project has received funding from the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen 2 Joint Undertaking under Grant Agreement No 826215. This Joint Undertaking receives support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program, Hydrogen Europe and Hydrogen Europe Research.

    ZEM Ports NS is an Interreg project, facilitating the use of zero emission fuels (electric and hydrogen) in the North Sea Region (NSR) ports and maritime sector. The project looks at the role of ports in the interface between zero emission vessels and port infrastructure. It especially addresses the integration of zero emission fuels into the port refuelling infrastructure and local energy systems as well as port and on-ship energy storage. It will develop refuelling infrastructure for vessels and training for the crews of zero emission vessels and staff using associated infrastructure.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 1

18:13 Bunker platform Prosmar becomes part of tech company ZeroNorth
18:06 FPS selects Ballard fuel cells for FPS Waal
17:55 Russia and Iran are ready to cooperate in construction of large-capacity vessels at Iranian shipyards
17:19 Federal government awards JAXPORT $23.5 million for JAXPORT's sustainability initiatives
17:02 Ships operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line carried 1.6 million tonnes of cargo over 10 months of 2022
16:49 Launch of Amon Offshore: carbon free PSVs approved by class and flag
16:21 Gazprom allowed to examine the explosion site of Nord Stream – Vladimir Putin
15:46 Infrastructure of Russia’s new regions will let develop transport links in the south of the country – Vitaly Savelyev
15:23 Gas-shipping company Anthony Veder renews its connectivity agreement with Inmarsat
15:05 Container handling in Far East ports of Russia rose by 7% in 9M’22 – Vitaly Savelyev
14:50 About 630 tankers have changed owners during 2022 - more than in the whole 2021
14:39 Annual global market of electric ships to grow to over 16 billion by 2030
14:01 Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded a $2.4 billion contract to build amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:32 TMC holds a keel-laying ceremony for NOAA's new research vessel Discoverer
12:51 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 completed its sea trials
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 10M’2022 fell by 3.6% YoY
12:09 Austal USA taps Michelle Alcathie as HR VP
11:46 Pacific Basin Shipping names Ryan as Chairman of the Board
11:18 Crowley, JAXPORT awarded grant to make terminal more sustainable
10:55 RSV Mikhail Somov returns from the NSR expedition to Arkhangelsk
10:20 Russia warns UN about its intention to inspect dry cargo vessels in the Black Sea
10:02 Carnival Luminosa arrives in Australia
09:19 Crude oil prices increase on weakening dollar
09:02 ADNOC and GAIL of India sign MoU to explore LNG supply and decarbonization opportunities

2022 October 31

18:37 Port of Long Beach clean air project receives $30.1 mln
18:07 Iran seizes oil tanker it alleges was smuggling 11 million liters of fuel in gulf - The Times of Israel
17:50 The Azamara Onward cruise ship makes its first call in Valencia
17:41 Crowley, Humboldt Bay to develop and operate California wind terminal
17:38 Gazprom Neft’s turbine oils to be used on nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220
17:21 Rauma shipyard celebrates the keel laying of Spirit of Tasmania car and passenger ferry
17:05 Royal Caribbean Group is the first cruise company in the U.S. to sail using renewable diesel fuel
16:47 SSA Marine converts 9 diesel-powered rubber-tired gantry cranes to electric at the Port of Long Beach Pier J Terminal
16:31 ABB to maximize fuel efficiency on world’s first CO2 carriers for Northern Lights carbon capture project
16:05 COSCO Shipping increases stakes in two Chinese ports and orders 12 methanol dual-fuel-powered container vessels
15:58 Buoyance tank of SPM-1 replaced at CPC Marine Terminal
15:22 ONE profit up to $5.52bn in Jun-Sept 2022
15:04 Volvo Trucks to build battery modules for battery packs in North Sea Port from 2025
14:42 Seaborne crude oil exports from the USA for 9 months of 2022 rises up by +24.2%
14:22 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput arrived in Vostochny Port
14:13 APM Terminals Nordics announces new Chief Commercial Officer
13:09 Global contracted rates fell by 0.6% this month - Xeneta
12:56 Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch notifies of changes in tariffs for additional ecological services
12:53 Northern Xplorer chooses DNV as class partner in mission to build world’s first zero-emission cruise ship
12:20 Svetlovsky Shiprepair Yard completed dock repair of Arktika trawler of Moonzund type
12:10 Djibouti-registered tanker grounded in the Singapore Strait
12:01 The Eco Italia enters the Grimaldi fleet
11:24 Med Marine methanol dual-fuel tugboat design wins RINA approval
11:08 New electricity generation record set by Britain’s onshore and offshore wind farms - RenewableUK
10:55 CMA CGM and Ifremer sign a partnership agreement to protect the oceans and marine life
10:53 RF Gov't approves rules for subsidizing of ship equipment production
10:22 First sight of giant blade for Vestas flagship 15MW offshore wind turbine as Italy gets factory nod
10:07 Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain export deal – RF Defence Ministry
10:00 Port of Oakland September container volume drops
09:32 MABUX: No sustainable trend in World bunker market on October 31, irregular fluctuations will prevail
09:31 Over 100 delegates to gather at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference in Moscow on 2 November 2022
09:18 Crude oil prices decrease on reduction of China economic activity

2022 October 30

15:17 Allseas’ pipelay vessel sets new production records in Malaysian waters
14:03 Cemre Shipyard has built yet another trawler Sunny Lady
13:53 DIV Group celebrates a zero emission passenger sailing ship keel laying
12:49 Schedule reliability declined slightly in September 2022 - Sea-Intelligence