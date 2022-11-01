2022 November 1 14:39

Annual global market of electric ships to grow to over 16 billion by 2030

Over a three-fold growth is expected versus the current market size

Annual global market of electric ships makes about $5 billion over the recent years. Experts forecast it to grow to over $16 billion by 2030 with annual increase expected at 15%, IAA PortNews reports in its “Transport in Details. Electric Ships” publication referring to the research of MarketsandMarkets.

According to the Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation, the current rate of transport upgrade with the means powered by electricity and other alternatives will grow by 2035 by 5-25% in the segment of road transport and by about 3-5% in the segment of water transport.

The projects on creation of ships with electrical engines are considered to be the most promising ones. About 100 ships of that kind are under construction and in operation worldwide.

Special publication of IAA PortNews “Transport in Details. Electric Ships” is focused on the market of ships powered by electricity.