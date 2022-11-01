-
2022 November 1 10:55
RSV Mikhail Somov returns from the NSR expedition to Arkhangelsk
The research vessel crossed six Arctic seas up to the Chukotka peninsula
On 30 October 2022, Research / Survey Vessel Mikhail Somov of North Territorial Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (HEMD) returned to Arkhangelsk from the voyage on the Northern Sea Route, the HEMD press office said. The vessel crossed six Arctic seas up to the Chukotka peninsula.
The Mikhail Somov delivered fuel, foodstuffs, expendable aerological materials, construction materials and other supplies to remote polar stations of the North, Yakutia and Chukotka HEMD. The vessel also delivered the teams of polar specialists. At the stations on the route, HEMD specialists conducted maintenance and upgrading of IT/meteorological/energy/communication equipment.
Inspection of marine stations was conducted during the voyage. A new automatic meteorological station was installed on the Russky island.
Photos by Vera Vakulova from the website of the North HEMD
