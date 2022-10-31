2022 October 31 14:13

APM Terminals Nordics announces new Chief Commercial Officer

On 1st September 2022, Brian Bitsch assumed the role of Chief Commercial Officer for APM Terminals Nordics. Brian brings twenty years of experience in global roles within A.P. Moller - Maersk and MSC and has for the past decade worked as a commercial manager at APM Terminals in Africa and Eastern Europe, according to the company's release.



Brian Bitsch will be responsible for developing and managing APM Terminals Nordic's markets.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 67 terminals in the global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.